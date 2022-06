Large majorities of Quebecers believe that money laundering, bribery and theft of public funds are problems in the province.

Is Quebec the most corrupt province in Canada? Quebecers seem to think so

According to a study on corruption by the Angus Reid Institute, Quebecers believe that Quebec is the most corrupt province in Canada. A large majority of Quebecers believe that money laundering (78%), bribery (77%) and theft of public funds (75%) are problems in their province.

“There have been notable recent examples of bribery in Quebec — the former head of the Federal Bridge Corporation Michel Fournier and the former CEO of SNC Lavalin Pierre Duhaime were both convicted in a bribery case related to the refurbishment of Montreal’s Jacques Cartier Bridge. “Casinos in B.C. and Quebec, too, have come under scrutiny for being targeted by criminal money laundering operations. Last year, Quebec announced it would ban gamblers who engaged in criminal activity to help crack down on such operations. “Corruption is not a recent phenomenon in Quebec. In 2010, Maclean’s called the province the most corrupt in Canada on the cover of its magazine.” —Angus Reid Institute

The Atlantic provinces were by far those whose citizens were least likely to believe that money laundering (47%), bribery (50%) and theft of public funds (47%) are problems in their province.

This article was originally published on May 5 and updated on June 20, 2022.

For the complete results and methodology, please visit the Angus Reid Institute website.

