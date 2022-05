Arcade Fire, Benedict Cumberbatch and the cast of Saturday Night Live all made pro-choice statements last night.

Win Butler on SNL: “A woman’s right to choose, for ever and ever. Amen”

Arcade Fire played Saturday Night Live last night for the fifth time, and fans were treated to two spectacular performances of “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)” and “The Lightning I, II” from their new album WE. At the end of their second song on SNL, frontman Win Butler leaned into the mic to say, “A woman’s right to choose, for ever and ever and ever. Amen,” referring to the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade, which would remove abortion rights from the constitution and allow states to ban the procedure.

Benedict Cumberbatch and several cast members also wore 1973 T-shirts during the show’s closing segment, in reference to the year Roe v. Wade was passed. Cumberbatch introduced Arcade Fire once again, who performed a rare third song by an SNL musical guest over the end credits, “End of the Empire I–III.”

Benedict Cumberbatch, Arcade Fire and the cast of #SNL closed out the show in shirts with the year 1973 on them, which is the year Roe v. Wade passed https://t.co/DucxfxguCd pic.twitter.com/pT7KxcYhEe — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 8, 2022

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante have also spoken out recently against Americans losing their abortion rights.

