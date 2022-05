The Mayor of Montreal has responded to news about Americans losing abortion rights.

Valérie Plante: “Limiting women’s rights is unacceptable. Do not tolerate any regression”

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has commented on a document leak suggesting that the U.S. Supreme Court might soon overturn Roe v Wade, which ensures women’s abortion rights.

Plante called the potential move “unacceptable,” stating that any backsliding on the rights of women should not be tolerated.

“I add my voice to that of all American women who demand that their right to make decisions about their bodies be respected. Limiting women’s rights is unacceptable. Do not tolerate any regression.” —Valérie Plante

Je joins ma voix à celle de toutes les Américaines qui exigent que leur droit de disposer de leur corps soit respecté.



Limiter les droits des femmes est inacceptable. Ne tolérons aucun recul. #RoeVsWade #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) May 4, 2022 Valérie Plante: “Limiting women’s rights is unacceptable. Do not tolerate any regression”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also shared his views on the matter yesterday, stating that these rights are fundamental in Canada.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.