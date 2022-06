Millions of women have just lost their right to a legal abortion.

Millions of women have just lost their right to a legal abortion, following the Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe v. Wade. 13 states have already passed laws that will automatically ban abortion following the ruling by the Supreme Court. According to a report by BBC, roughly half of U.S. states will introduce restrictions or bans on abortion.

36 million women of reproductive age are expected to be cutoff from abortion following the reversal of Roe v. Wade, according to Planned Parenthood.

