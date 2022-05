“The right to choose is a woman’s right and a woman’s right alone.”

Following a document leak reported by Politico last night suggesting that the U.S. Supreme Court might soon overturn Roe v Wade, which ensures abortion rights, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared an assertion that these rights are fundamental in Canada.

“The right to choose is a woman’s right and a woman’s right alone. Every woman in Canada has a right to a safe and legal abortion. We’ll never back down from protecting and promoting women’s rights in Canada and around the world.” —Justin Trudeau

The right to choose is a woman’s right and a woman’s right alone. Every woman in Canada has a right to a safe and legal abortion. We’ll never back down from protecting and promoting women’s rights in Canada and around the world. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 3, 2022 Justin Trudeau responds to news about Americans losing abortion rights

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.