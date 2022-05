The return of Kids in the Hall, The Essex Serpent starring Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes, seasons 2 & 3 of Zelensky’s Servant of the People and more.

New on Netflix

Servant of the People (new on Netflix)

Before he was the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky was the star of a TV series about an unlikely world leader. Starting May 14, you will be able to watch the show that helped make Zelensky a star as seasons 2 and 3 of Servant of the People come to Netflix (which already had season 1 when the Ukraine invasion began).

Looking for something silly this week? Rebel Wilson stars in Senior Year (May 13), about a 30-something-year-old woman who wakes up from a 10-year coma and heads back to high school to finish her final year.

A really interesting new documentary is also hitting Netflix this week. Bigger than Africa (May 13), filmmaker Toyin Ibrahim Adekeye’s first feature, is a documentary that explores the African diaspora, particularly the historical influence of Yoruba culture across six countries including Brazil, the United States, Cuba, Nigeria, Trinidad & Tobago and the Republic of Benin.

New on Prime Video

The Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks (new on Prime Video)

Fasten your seatbelts, The Kids in the Hall (May 13) are back with a whole new season. Canada’s favourite comedy troupe returns to the small screen with all new material and a reunion that has been years in the making. If anything is must-watch this week, it’s this. Later this month, keep your eyes peeled for a two-part documentary series on the troupe called The Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks (May 20), also streaming on Prime.

New on Crave

The Matrix Resurrections (new on Crave + HBO + Movies)

Approximately 10 million years after The Matrix Resurrections (May 13) hit streaming services in the States, Canadians will finally be able to legally catch up with the latest in the Matrix franchise. While divisive, it has its strong advocates and, in a lot of ways, may actually work better on a small rather than a big screen. (This is included only with HBO + Movies.)

Also for people paying extra for HBO is a chance to catch the first episode of The Time Traveler’s Wife (May 15), a new adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger’s popular novel of the same name. The series stars Rose Leslie (Ygritte of Game of Thrones) and Theo James (Four from the Divergent series).

New on Apple TV+

The Essex Serpent (new on Apple TV+)

Apple TV+ can’t stop, won’t stop with yet another new series, an adaptation of the critically acclaimed novel The Essex Serpent (May 13) by Sarah Perry. Starring Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes, the series follows the newly widowed Cora, who relocates from Victorian London to a small village in Essex, intrigued by a local superstition that a mythical creature known as the Essex Serpent has returned to the area.

New on Disney Plus

Dave season 2 (new on Disney Plus)

Disney Plus has been upping their content for older viewers as of late and they’re finally adding Dave (May 18) season 2 to stream. If you’ve never watched the show, it centres on a neurotic man in his late 20s who believes himself to be destined to be one of the best rappers of all time. Now he must convince his closest friends, because with their help, he actually might convince the world. The half-hour comedy is based on the life of rapper and comedian Dave Burd, better known by his stage name Lil Dicky.

Also available to stream this week are two seasons of Tig Notaro’s dark comedy series One Mississippi (May 18), based on her life story. If you’ve seen her critically acclaimed comedy specials, you’ll have an idea of where this goes; if you haven’t, check those out first then catch the show.

New on CBC Gem

Arcade Fire are performing at the Juno Awards (CBC Gem)

If you have CBC Gem, you’ll be able to stream the Juno Awards this weekend. Hosted by Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), the live broadcast will feature performances by Arcade Fire, Avril Lavigne, Mustafa and Deborah Cox (among others). The show goes live this Sunday at 8 p.m.! If you’re really hyped up for the Junos, log on an hour earlier to catch the pre-show hosted by Q’s Tom Power.

