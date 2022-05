BBC documentary House of Maxwell, Made for Love season 2, Love, Death + Robots season 3, new series Now and Then and more.

New on Netflix

Love, Death + Robots (new on Netflix)

As is tradition, Jackass 4.5 (May 20) hits Netflix this Friday with the outtakes and uncut footage from Jackass Forever. Always a little after-dinner treat for fans of the Jackass gang, I can’t imagine a better way to spend your Friday night.

Earlier this month Netflix released a film version of Season 1 of Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, so you have no excuse not to catch up with Season 2 which hits the platform on May 23.

Big week for Netflix animation fans (well, aside from the fact that money troubles have led them to let go of a large chunk of their animation staff) as season 3 of Love, Death + Robots (May 20) hits Netflix this week. The popular anthology series composed of short stories spanning multiple genres has always been filled with goodies.

New on Prime Video

Made For Love season 2 (new on Prime Video)

Now that we Canada can collectively breathe a sigh of relief that the return of The Kids in the Hall is actually very funny, why not catch up on the documentary behind the laughter? Amazon originals put together The Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks available to stream starting today (May 20).

The first season of Made for Love (May 20), based on a popular novel by Alissa Nutting, was partially about a weirdo tech billionaire who implanted a chip in his wife’s brain. In the age of Elon Musk, this might hit a bit too close to home — but the dark comedy series has already received acclaimed reviews and might be a fun new show to enter your viewing cycle — assuming you haven’t started watching it already.

Have you ever wanted to see Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons play a couple who find a hidden chamber in their basement that leads to a strange, deserted planet? If yes, are you in luck! The new series Night Sky (May 20) delivers on that very unusual sci-fi premise.

New on Crave

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 7 (new on Crave)

While even Drag Race fans are a little burned out on the constant and often neverending series, I don’t know anyone who doesn’t love the show who isn’t pumped for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 7 (May 20). A season of big winners, this cast includes fan favourites like Monét X Change, Raja, Jinkx Monsoon and Trinity the Tuck (among others) and might be the most stacked all-star lineup in the history of the show.

New on Apple TV+

Now and Then (new on Apple TV+)

Apple TV+ is knocking it out of the park with new series. This week, a new thriller hits the platform, Now and Then (May 20). The series promises to explore the differences between youthful aspirations and the reality of adulthood when the lives of a group of college friends are forever changed after a celebratory weekend ends up with one of them dead.

For something a little different check out Prehistoric Planet (May 23), a nature documentary narrated by David Attenborough about the habitats and inhabitants of an ancient world.

New on Disney Plus

The King of Comedy (new on Disney Plus, Star)

Surprisingly, there’s a lot of buzz for the Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers (May 20) movie hitting Disney Plus this Friday. Reviewers are likening it to Roger Rabbit, likely due to it’s self-aware narrative. Set thirty years after their popular television show ended, chipmunks Chip and Dale live very different lives. When a cast member from the original series mysteriously disappears, the pair must reunite to save their friend. Chip and Dale are voiced by John Mulaney and Andy Samberg respectively. The supporting cast includes Seth Rogen, Will Arnett, Keegan-Michael Key, Tim Robinson and many more.

For film fans, both Scorsese’s The King of Comedy (May 20) and Tony Scott’s Man on Fire (May 20) are also available to stream this week.

New on CBC Gem

House of Maxwell (new on CBC Gem)

If you’re into some salacious docu-series, look no further than House of Maxwell (May 20), streaming on CBC Gem. When Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted of grooming and trafficking underage girls, she became a household name with her face on front pages of newspapers all over the world. But she wasn’t always the most notorious member of the Maxwell family.

