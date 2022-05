Earl Sweatshirt & Action Bronson co-headline at MTelus, a one-night-only screening of Nick Cave/Warren Ellis doc This Much I Know to be True and more.

Cinéma du Parc is the Montreal site of an international film event, today’s one-off screening (in theatres around the world) of This Much I Know to be True, a documentary about Nick Cave and Warren Ellis. 3575 Parc, 7 p.m., $25

B.C. indie rock band Mother Mother bring The Inside Tour to Montreal, playing Corona Theatre. 2490 Notre-Dame W., doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., $71–$213

New York rapper and gourmand Action Bronson and Odd Future alumnus Earl Sweatshirt bring their NBA Leather tour to Montreal, with Alchemist and Boldy James in tow. 59 Ste-Catherine E., doors 6 :30 p.m., show 7:30 p.m., $71.50

Mint Records post-punk artist Heaven for Real is in Montreal from the ROC to play Brasserie Beaubien with openers the Painters and Louis Cza. 73 Beaubien E., doors 8 p.m., $10/PWYC

DJ Frigid spins Retrowave tonight and every Wednesday at Bar le Stud. Check out a sample playlist here. 1812 Ste-Catherine E., 10 p.m., free

