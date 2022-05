According to the Weather Network, Montreal will be experiencing its first heat wave this week, with record-breaking temperatures and a feels-like of 35 expected on Friday and Saturday. The forecast calls for a high of 30 on Thursday — when humidity will be a factor for the first time this year (feels like 32) — as well as Saturday, and 31 on Friday.

The first Montreal heat wave of 2022 starts tomorrow

CTV meteorologist Lori Graham noted on Twitter that today is the seventh consecutive day of sun and dry conditions, a stretch that may be broken on the weekend.

That said, Montrealers shouldn’t necessarily wait for rain to cool off outdoors. Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante says that some boroughs are opening their splash pads and water features in parks early due to the heat wave.

En raison de la vague de chaleur, certains arrondissements montréalais ont annoncé l’ouverture de leurs jeux d’eau! 💦



Avant de vous déplacer, informez-vous de la disponibilité des installations auprès de votre arrondissement. #polmtl pic.twitter.com/ECnfIknr3p — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) May 11, 2022

Last year, the first heat wave of the summer in Montreal began on May 19, while in 2020, the first heat wave began one week later, on May 26.

