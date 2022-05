The Mayor of Montreal has called on all political parties in Quebec to support a federal ban on handguns.

In a statement this morning, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has again called on the Government of Canada to ban handguns, a gesture she says is essential for the “Montreal public safety model to be fully effective.”

Plante previously called for a federal ban on handguns during the election campaign last August, and again during the Montreal forum on gun violence.

Valérie Plante asked all political parties in Quebec to support a federal ban on handguns, stating, “Firearms, we don’t want them.”

According to a poll by the Angus Reid Institute, 2 in 3 Canadians (67%) are in favour of a total ban on the civilian possession of handguns in Canada.

Le fédéral doit interdire les armes de poings.



On a besoin de ce geste pour que notre modèle montréalais de sécurité publique soit pleinement efficace.



J’appelle tous les partis au QC à appuyer cette revendication. Des armes à feu, on n’en veut pas. #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) May 25, 2022 Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante: ”The Government of Canada must ban handguns”

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.