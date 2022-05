Two-thirds of Canadians don’t trust the provinces to get the job done.

A study by the Angus Reid Institute on gun control in Canada has found that two-thirds of Canadians (66%) would prefer a federal policy to ban handguns, rather than leave decisions on the matter to the provinces.

According to a previous Angus Reid poll in April 2020, 67% of Canadians are in favour of a total ban on the civilian possession of hand guns.

“While the Liberal government has mandated the assault weapon ban nationwide, it has taken a different approach to handguns. In December, the federal government announced a $1-billion fund to assist provinces if those jurisdictions wanted to ban handguns. “Two-thirds of Canadians are opposed to the federal government’s current position of leaving it to the provinces — which some have criticized because they believe it will result in an ineffective “patchwork” of rules and regulations. One-quarter (23%) disagree and believe provinces should have the flexibility to decide their own laws.” —Angus Reid Institute

Asked about handgun policy in Canada, two-thirds of Canadians say the federal government should set standards rather than passing on to provinces: https://t.co/pO9xIUReWy pic.twitter.com/HvBaP467So — Angus Reid Institute (@angusreidorg) May 16, 2022 Canada needs to implement a federal ban on handguns

Last year, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante called on all federal parties in Canada to implement a ban on handguns.

