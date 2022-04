Théâtre Outremont screens The French Dispatch, Mika plays the Bell Centre, Lisa Hurwitz presents her documentary The Automat at Cinéma du Parc and more.

Beirut-born British singer-songwriter Mika brings his For the Rite of Spring tour to Montreal with unmissable local opener Klô Pelgag at the Bell Centre. 1909 Avenue-des-Canadiens-de-Montréal, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., $102–$155

Théâtre Outremont is screening the latest Wes Anderson film The French Dispatch, for those who missed it in cinemas during Omicron. 1248 Bernard, 4 p.m., 7:30 p.m., $10

Pam Demic hosts her weekly pub-style Trivia Night at the Diving Bell Social Club, with bonus drag, food and prizes. 3956 St-Laurent (3rd floor), doors 7:30 p.m., show 8 p.m., free (reservations recommended)

Director Lisa Hurwitz will be on hand for Q&A following a screening of her film The Automat — telling the 100-year story of the iconic restaurant chain Horn & Hardart, the inspiration for Starbucks — at Cinéma du Parc. (Fun fact: The film features an original new song written and performed by Mel Brooks.) 3575 Parc, 7 p.m., $14/$11.50 seniors/$10 14–21

The Art Souterrain Festival, which showcases the work of 40 Montreal artists across six kilometres of the underground city network of malls and tunnels downtown, continues through June 30.

