The Canada Day parade in Montreal is cancelled for the third consecutive year

It was revealed on Tuesday that the Canada Day parade in Montreal has been cancelled for the third consecutive year. Organizers have cited the ongoing pandemic as one reason for the cancellation — the same reason the July 1 event was called off in 2020 and 2021 — but the withdrawal of funding from the federal Department of Heritage this year also put a significant spanner in the works.

“[Heritage Canada] has expressed they are unable to keep up the current amount of funds given to make the parade a success,” reads an email sent to Montreal Canada Day parade participants, which also mentions rising costs due to inflation.

Founded in 1977, the Canada Day parade in Montreal, has taken place the Old Port as well as on Ste-Catherine. The event typically attracts an estimated 170,000 spectators and has between 8,000 and 9,000 participants.

