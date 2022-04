“Jussie Smollett was at home going, ‘I wish it was me.’”

Montreal comedian Sugar Sammy has released a new live video where he discusses the Will Smith/Chris Rock slap at the Oscars, and how it made comedians feel. Sammy comments on how dangerous being a comedian has become, and also references the Jussie Smollett incident.

Continuing my U.S Tour at my own risk…

April 6-9: San Francisco

📍@punchlinesf

April 14-16: Sacramento

📍@PunchLineSac



Tickets and other cities: https://t.co/Sz3qtE2zGZ#WillSmith #ChrisRock pic.twitter.com/wMNHPlPMiT — Sugar Sammy (@sugarsammy) April 3, 2022 Sugar Sammy: “Every comedian felt that slap this week”

