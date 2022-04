The lineup for the 2022 edition of Quebec City’s Festival d’été de Québec (FEQ) includes Rage Against the Machine, Alanis Morissette, Halsey, Maroon 5, Jack Johnson, Luke Combs, Marshmello, Loud, Charlotte Cardin, Half Moon Run and $uicide Boy$. A lineup stacked with such big names is the norm for the outdoor summer music festival, which has taken place on the Plains of Abraham since 1968.

The Festival d’été de Québec runs from July 6 to 16, 2022. For more details and to buy a festival pass ($139) and individual show tickets ($29 to $299), please visit the FEQ website.

