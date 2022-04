The three-year investment will be spread across SODEC, the Emergency Fund for Performing Arts Artists and Cultural Workers and other programs.

In a Sunday press conference, Quebec Culture and Communications Minister Natalie Roy announced a $225.8-million three-year plan to support small venues, emerging artists, labour shortage relief and other elements of the province’s struggling culture sector.

The funds, already allocated in the 2022 budget, include $123.3-million to implement safety nets, develop new clientele and offset the labour shortage. The money will also provide a boost to the Emergency Fund for Performing Arts Artists and Cultural Workers and “support clientele that were not historically funded,” including “smaller performance venues and alternative venues,” Roy said.

$79.5-million will be dedicated to the revival of the culture sector in Quebec, including funding for “more shows with more artists and performers, more touring and more promotion.” There will be an emphasis on emerging artists and their projects and providing funding to opening acts via Quebec’s cultural development society (SODEC).

$23-million will be spent on international outreach and innovation, including “all types of digital production, such as virtual reality, immersive installations, podcasts,” according to Roy.

