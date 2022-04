The province has opted to keep the mask mandate in place due to the pandemic’s sixth wave.

Quebec public health director Dr. Luc Boileau confirmed today that Quebecers will still need to wear masks until April 30, despite the previously announced plan to drop the mandate on April 15.

With the sixth wave of the pandemic in effect in Quebec due to the rapid spread of the BA.2 Omicron variant, public health agreed with the majority of experts, who felt that this was not the time to drop the use of masks in public indoor spaces. Public health provided their recommendation on the subject to Premier François Legault in a meeting last night.

Avec le ministre de la santé @cdube_sante et le directeur de la santé publique, Dr Boileau.

Les experts prévoient une augmentation du nombre de cas et d'hospitalisations au cours des prochaines semaines.

On doit rester prudents, surtout avec les personnes de 60 ans et plus. pic.twitter.com/ba65as3HdE — François Legault (@francoislegault) April 4, 2022 Quebecers must continue to wear masks until April 30

