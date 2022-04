Mayor Valérie Plante has personally recommended the appointment of Sophie Roy, “a great leader and experienced manager,” who would be the first woman police chief in Montreal.

For the first time ever, the public will help choose the next Montreal police chief

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has announced that recommendations from the public will assist in the selection process for the city’s next police chief, a first for the city. This will include recommendations from the public consultation component of the Montreal Forum to fight against armed violence.

“The management selection process of the SPVM will be enhanced by the addition of a public consultation to reflect the aspirations of the population in the wake of the Montreal Forum to fight against armed violence. This is a first in Montreal!” —Valérie Plante

Mayor Plante has personally recommend the appointment of Sophie Roy, who she refers to as ”a great leader and experienced manager,” as the next Montreal police chief. Roy would be the first woman to head the Montreal police department.

Le processus de sélection de la direction du @SPVM sera bonifié par l'ajout d'une consultation publique pour refléter les aspirations de la population dans la foulée du Forum montréalais pour lutter contre la violence armée.



C'est une première à Montréal! #polmtl https://t.co/yVBEs2NOq5 — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) April 19, 2022

Last month, Mayor Valérie Plante also announced a $7.4-million investment to prevent gun violence among young people.

