“Beyond the immediate response to violent events, we must look at the conditions that improve the quality of life and journey of young people, and that can keep them away from crime and weapons.”

Following yesterday’s forum for the fight against armed violence, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has announced a $7.4-million investment to prevent gun violence among young people.

The breakdown includes $2-million to support community projects proposed by young people, $5-million for additional infrastructure such as sports platforms and urban agricultural projects, and $400,000 for the operation of a telephone line for families, to help parents prevent violence among their children.

“Beyond the immediate response to violent events, we must look at the conditions that improve the quality of life and journey of young people, and that can keep them away from crime and weapons. To do this, we must listen to them and involve them, as we did today.” —Valérie Plante

Nous investissons 7 M$ pour prévenir la violence à Montréal. Nous prenons plusieurs actions concrètes, qui font suite au travail avec nos partenaires lors du Forum montréalais pour la lutte contre la violence armée. #polmtl #UnisPourLaJeunesse https://t.co/dtmvX75pIZ — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) March 31, 2022 Montreal invests $7.4-million to prevent gun violence among young people

In a meeting yesterday with Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante also called for a ban on handguns and better border patrol, stating the importance of uniting in the “fight against the proliferation of weapons.”

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.