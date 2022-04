Dozens of artists, artisans, cooks and craftspeople will be selling home decor, art and prints, clothing, body care products and gourmet foods.

Buy local at the spring edition of the Puces POP flea market, May 6–8

Église St-Denis will be the site of this year’s edition of POP Montreal’s Puces POP flea market from May 6 to 8.

The recurring event, which normally takes place three times a year, including during the September POP Montreal festival, gathers dozens of artists, artisans, cooks and craftspeople will be selling home decor, art and prints, clothing, body care products and gourmet foods.

For more about the spring 2022 edition of Puces POP, please visit their website.

