Students will now need three French language courses to graduate as opposed to three core courses in French.

The CAQ tabled an amendment to Quebec language law Bill 96 on Tuesday, altering a controversial proposal to force English CEGEP student to take three core courses in French. Now the students would still need three French courses to graduate, but they would be language courses as opposed to core courses.

This move by the CAQ comes after widespread criticism of the mandatory French courses, notably from CEGEP administration and staff.

According to a statement from the office of CAQ French language minister Simon Jolin-Barrette, “The Minister reflected on the amendment and decided that allowing three French classes and not core classes respects the spirit of the bill to ensure Quebecers have a good knowledge of French.”

If the amendment is adopted, the change would take effect in the fall of 2024.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.