An old photo of Mads Mikkelsen has sparked comparisons to Mac DeMarco

Streaming service MUBI posted an old photo of Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen on Instagram last month, and several comments immediately drew comparisons to Canadian singer-songwriter Mac DeMarco.

In the photo (circa 1990s), Mikkelsen is wearing a loose fitting navy blue sweatshirt by British sports brand Umbro, as well as a baseball hat, a fixture of DeMarco’s style.

One comment reads, “Love that Mac DeMarco biopic.” Another person simply writes, “Mads DeMarco.”

We’re not so sure the comparison holds any weight, outside of the actor’s style and wardrobe in this vintage pic (particularly the baseball cap). But the fact that numerous people picked up on the comparison is very random and spot-on.

In their Instagram post, MUBI wished a Happy Birthday to Mikkelsen, who turned 56 on Nov. 22.

