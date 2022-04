This afternoon Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced that 10 streets in the city will be pedestrian-only this summer. The city will provide $12-million in funding for the pedestrianization of Montreal commercial arteries over a three-year period.

Mont-Royal From St-Laurent to Fullum Wellington From 6th Avenue to Regina Ste-Catherine E. From St-Hubert to Papineau Ontario E. From Pie-IX to Darling Duluth E. From St-Laurent to St-Hubert St-Denis From Sherbrooke to de Maisonneuve, as well as Emery Street Ste-Catherine W. From St-Laurent to Bleury, as well as Clark, from de Montigny to the loading dock of the Maison du développement durable Places du Marché-du-Nord (Jean-Talon Market) From Casgrain to Henri-Julien Bernard From Wiseman to Bloomfield De Castelnau E. From St-Denis to de Gaspé

“The boroughs, business owners, residents, customers, passers-by and tourists appreciate the quality of life offered by pedestrianization projects. They have also become a signature and a staple of summer Montreal and contribute directly to commercial vitality. We therefore wish to encourage the boroughs and associations of merchants to continue to operate this way. These projects are not only good for the economy, they also contribute directly to the attractiveness of Montreal. We will continue to support them.” —Valérie Plante

Bonne nouvelle : les projets de piétonnisation seront de retour en force cet été! 🎉 Découvrez les 10 rues piétonnes : https://t.co/fZe7nHqg9C #polmtl @LucRabouin @MaMauger pic.twitter.com/dlZ4UXIkcT — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) April 4, 2022

