A Pedro Almodóvar retrospective, a conversation about Being Black at Concordia, pub trivia with a twist, stand-up comedy and more.

Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown

The Cinémathèque québécoise is in the midst of a retrospective of films by the great Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar. Screening today is the 1988 classic Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown. 335 de Maisonneuve E., 6:30 p.m., $11/$10

Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown screens as part of the Pedro Almodóvar retrospective at the Cinémathèque québécoise.

BPO Wellness Week begins with Being Black at Concordia, a conversation about identity, the journey of Black students and what it means to be Black navigating an institutional space. 1550 de Maisonneuve W. #771, 1–2:30 p.m., free

The virtually-held Massimadi LGBTQ+ Afro Films & Arts Festival continues until March 11. Online, free

Fierceness Served! is one of many films streaming online as part of the Massimadi LGBTQ+ Afro Films & Arts Festival.

Pam Demic hosts the weekly Trivia Night at the Diving Bell Social Club, a classic pub trivia night with drag , prizes, food and drink. 3956 St-Laurent, 8 p.m. sharp, free, reservations recommended

Straightouttamontreal and Ben Cardilli host the stand-up comedy showcase Mondays Amirite? This week’s edition takes place at McKibbin’s Pub downtown. 1426 Bishop, 8 p.m. sharp, $5/$10

