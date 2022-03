Imposs & Kallitechnis live, St. Patrick’s Day at l’Annexe St. Ambroise, The Departed Comedy Spectacular at Cleopatra & more.

Ausgang Plaza presents Love & Hip Hop, a live show featuring mighty Montreal talents Imposs, Kallitechnis, Rosalvo and Mopao Mumu. 6524 St-Hubert, doors 7 p.m., show 8–11 p.m., $15/$20

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in the Southwest at l’Annexe St-Ambroise, where there’ll be live music and a highlight on traditional menu items stout and bangers ‘n’ mash. 5080 St-Ambroise, doors 4 p.m.

The (World’s Smallest) Departed St. Patrick’s Day Comedy Spectacular is happening at Café Cleopatra, featuring Lawrence Corber, Chris Venditto, Walter Lyng, Vance Michel, Serag Meletian, Elspeth Wright, Jacy Lafontaine and more. 1230 St-Laurent, 8–11 p.m., free/PWYC

Half Irish, half Québécois comic Derek Seguin begins a three-night run at the Comedy Nest. Known for multiple appearances at Just for Laughs and as a regular on CBC’s The Debaters, Seguin recently released a comedy album called Panderek. 2313 Ste-Catherine W. 3rd floor, doors 7:15 p.m., show 8 p.m., $14–$20

On now at the Canadian Centre for Architecture, A Section of Now: Social Norms and Rituals as Sites for Architectural Intervention is a multimedia exhibition that explores society with a focus on “expanding notions of family, property ownership, activism, work, technology and life cycles.” 1920 Baile, 11 a.m.–9 p.m. by reservation, $7–$10

