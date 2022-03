The Festival of Films on Art begins, a hip hop exhibition, a karaoke night, Habs vs. Coyotes and more.

The 40th annual Festival International du Film sur l’Art (FIFA) begins today, bringing 209 films to big and small screens through March 27. Tonight’s kick-off screening at Monument National is sold out, but there is plenty to explore in theatres and online. See the program here.

Visions Hip-Hop QC by Marven Clerveau is a must-see, must-hear ongoing exhibition at PHI Centre, continuing till March 26. 315 St-Paul, 10 a.m.–7 p.m., free

The Montreal Canadiens, who’ve been eminently more watchable since Martin St. Louis took over coaching duties, face the Phoenix Coyotes tonight at the Bell Centre. Bonus: The first 5,000 fans in the building will receive a free bobblehead — tonight the team is honouring 1970s Hab Guy Lapointe. 1909 Avenue-des-Canadiens de Montréal, 7 p.m., $48–$250

Danish R&B artist Erika de Casier is playing Bar le Ritz with openers Tama Gucci. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8 p.m., $31.87

Karaoke is back across Quebec, and in Montreal it’s happening tonight at Plateau go-to Clébard. (Arrive early for stand-up comedy.) 4557 St-Denis, 10 p.m., free entry

For more Montreal events, please visit the Events section.

To read our latest To-Do List, please click here.