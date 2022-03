The SPVM have arrested a suspect in Trinidad and Tobago connected to an Old Montreal shooting

The Southern Criminal Investigations Unit of the SPVM arrested a 29-year-old man yesterday in Trinidad and Tobago in connection with an attempted murder that occurred in Old Montreal in 2019. The suspect was extradited to Montreal following a months-long police investigation involving local Trinidadian authorities, the RCPM, the Canada Border Services Agency, Transport Canada and several SPVM units.

He is expected to appear at the Montreal courthouse today to face several charges, including attempted murder and unloading a firearm.

According to the SPVM, the incident in question took place on Dec. 22, 2019, at about 3:20 a.m. A verbal altercation between two groups of “unfamiliar individuals” occurred on Notre-Dame Street West, between St-Laurent and St-Sulpice. The suspect allegedly shot the victim in the back and fled on foot while people who were with him at the time of the shooting left the scene in a vehicle. The 28-year-old victim survived, but had to undergo several surgeries and retains permanent physical consequences.

Citing the importance of public collaborationin the fight against armed violence, the SPVM asks anyone with information related to this specific event or any other armed violence event that occurred in Montreal to contact 911 or their neighbourhood police station. Anonymous and confidential reports can be filed with Info-Crime Montréal at 514 393-1133 or via the reporting form available here.

Le #SPVM a procédé à l'arrestation d’un suspect à Trinité-et-Tobago, en lien avec une tentative de meurtre avec arme à feu survenue dans le Vieux-Montréal à la fin de l’année 2019. #SPVM

