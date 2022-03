Small businesses on major arteries will see some relief in the form of $13.2-million in funding over three years.

Plateau-Mont-Royal borough mayor Luc Rabouin announced today that the city of Montreal has more than doubled its annual investment in merchants associations. The goal is to help small businesses via the various Societés de développement commerciales (SDCs) that represent major arteries like Plaza St-Hubert, St-Denis and St-Laurent Boulevard — streets that have been hurting for years, with problems that were only exacerbated by the pandemic.

Rabouin, who is also the city’s executive committee member responsible for economic and commercial development, said that the current SDC funding of $1.7-million will increase to $4.4-million. The rate that will remain unchanged for three years, for a total investment of $13.2-million.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante added, in a social media statement, that the three-year commitment is in response to “an important request” from the SDCs for predictable financing throughout what will surely be a lengthy economic recovery.

“Our local businesses are part of Montreal’s identity and contribute directly to its dynamism and attractiveness. This is why we are proud to double the budget dedicated to Montreal SDCs in order to continue supporting our merchants.

“We know that the past two years have not been easy for our merchants and entrepreneurs, but we continue to be at their side.” —Valérie Plante

