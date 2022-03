Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard defended the decision to pay $500 to all Quebecers with incomes under $100,000 as a way to fight inflation.

“The $500 is the best measure under current conditions — we want to trust Quebecers”

At a CN conference with the Montreal Chamber of Commerce yesterday, Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard spoke about the recently announced Quebec budget, and further justified the decision to pay $500 to all Quebecers making less than $100,000 per year.

According to Girard, giving $500 to Quebecers is the “best measure,” given the circumstances, to fight rising levels of inflation.

“Making a budget means maximizing under constraints. The $500 is the best measure under current conditions. We want to trust Quebecers. —Eric Girard

The finance minister also spoke about the level of debt in Quebec, in relation to other provinces.

”We have reduced the weight of the debt, and we want to converge towards the level of debt of the average of the Canadian provinces. For this, income must grow more than expenditure. ”On the workforce, we announced $4-billion last fall. We are now in a phase where we want to evaluate the results of our measures.” —Eric Girard

