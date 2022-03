Quebec government to pay $500 to every adult who makes less than $100K

The Quebec government released its budget today, and among investments in healthcare ($8.9-billion) and higher education ($2.8-billion), the CAQ will send $500 payments to every adult with a salary under $100K.

Quebec Premier François Legault released a video statement on social media, explaining that the intent of these $500 payments is to help Quebecers offset the rising cost of living.

Encore une fois, on est là pour les Québécois et leur portefeuille. pic.twitter.com/tyMNxQtXgh — François Legault (@francoislegault) March 22, 2022 Quebec government to pay $500 to every adult who makes less than $100K

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.