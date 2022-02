The Ritz-Carlton, Montreal has been named one of the best hotels in Canada

U.S. News & World Report has released their 2022 list of the Best Hotels in Canada, and the Ritz-Carlton, Montreal has taken the #2 spot. First and third place were awarded to the Rosewood Hotel Georgia and Fairmont Pacific Rim in Vancouver, B.C., respectively.

Two other Quebec hotels appear in the top 10 this year: Auberge Saint-Antoine in Quebec City in fourth; and Manoir Harvey in North Hatley in ninth.

The Château Frontenac in Quebec City, which took ninth place in last year’s list, was ranked 31st this year.

The U.S. News & World Report travel rankings are based on a combination of expert and user reviews, and hotel class ratings. In order for hotels to qualify for their list, they must provide luxury accommodations (4-stars and up), and have at least 20 rooms.

The Ritz-Carlton, Montreal celebrated the honour on Instagram yesterday.

“The Ritz-Carlton, Montreal has ranked as one of the Best Hotels in Canada for the 2022 U.S. News & World Report, earning a Gold Badge. U.S. News & World Report identifies the best hotels using a comprehensive methodology centered on three components: reputation among professional travel experts, guest reviews and hotel class ratings.” — The Ritz-Carlton, Montreal

The Ritz-Carlton was also voted the #1 Best Hotel in Montreal in the Best of MTL. For more on the historic Montreal hotel’s experiences and packages, please visit their website.

To see the complete list of the Best Hotels in Canada, please visit the U.S. News & World Report website.

