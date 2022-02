Lecavalier will be reunited with his former Tampa Bay Lightning teammate Martin St-Louis.

Following the Feb. 9 firing of Dominique Ducharme and hiring of Martin St-Louis as the new head coach for the Montreal Canadiens, a report suggested that St-Louis’s former Tampa Bay Lightning teammate Vincent Lecavalier had been hired as Habs assistant GM. Lecavlier denied the rumour at the time, stating that the report was not true and that he’s staying in Florida. However, today the Habs announced that he has in fact been hired, albeit in a different role: Vincent Lecavlier has now been hired as a special advisor to hockey operations, meaning he will be working closely with hockey operations VP Jeff Gorton.

Nick Bobrov has also been hired by the Habs today, as co-director of amateur scouting. Bobrov was previously the director of European scouting for the New York Rangers for six years, and for the Boston Bruins for five years before that.

Lecavalier will be speaking to the media later today.

