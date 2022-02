With the Montreal Canadiens in the midst of the most abysmal season ever, Habs head coach Dominique Ducharme has finally been fired. This follows months of growing criticism from hockey analysts (and occasionally even the players) over innumerable bad calls that even amateur armchair critics could easily sniff out. Ducharme coasted into a three-year contract extension following the team’s amazing run through the Stanley Cup Finals last season.



“We would like to sincerely thank Dominique for his work and contributions to the Montreal Canadiens organization. At this point in the season, we felt it was in the best interest of the club to make a change.”

—Kent Hughes, Montreal Canadiens GM

Nous n’oublierons jamais le parcours de l’équipe jusqu’en finale de la coupe Stanley, à l’été 2021. Merci pour tout, Dominique, et bonne continuité.



For giving us a summer to remember and for our deepest run since ‘93, thank you Dominique. pic.twitter.com/sUXWaWigJY — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 9, 2022 Dominique Ducharme probably does not deserve this much credit for getting to the Finals.

A replacement head coach is expected to be announced later today. The team’s assistant coaches are Alex Burrows, Éric Gravel, Mario Leblanc, Trevor Letowski, Éric Raymond and Luke Richardson. The latter spoke to the media in a rare assistant-coach press conference this morning, before the news of Ducharme’s firing broke this afternoon.

