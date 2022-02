The Laval-born former NHL player has one Stanley Cup and an Olympic gold medal to his name.

Following news of the firing of Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme this afternoon, the Habs have named former NHL player Martin St-Louis interim head coach. St-Louis played 18 seasons in the NHL, from 1998 to 2015, 14 of which were with the Tampa Bay Lightning. He won the Stanley Cup with the Lightning in 2004 and a gold medal at the 2014 winter Olympics with Team Canada.

St. Louis became the Special Teams Consultant for the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2019, working alongside his former Tampa Bay Lightning head coach John Tortorella.

