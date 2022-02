“I would like to express, on behalf of the government of Quebec, my most sincere solidarity with the Ukrainian people.” —François Legault

Quebec Premier François Legault announced this afternoon that the Ukrainian flag has been raised alongside the Fleurdelisé at the National Assembly, where it will remain through the weekend. Montreal’s Olympic Stadium will also be illuminated with the Ukraine flag colours, yellow and blue, in solidarity with the Ukrainian people who are currently under attack by the Russian army.

“I asked that the Ukrainian flag be hoisted on one of the poles of the National Assembly until Sunday evening. The Olympic Stadium will also be illuminated in yellow and blue. “I would like to express, on behalf of the government of Quebec, my most sincere solidarity with the Ukrainian people. My thoughts are also with the Ukrainian community in Quebec.” —François Legault

2/2 Je tiens à témoigner, au nom du gouvernement du Québec, ma plus sincère solidarité au peuple ukrainien. Mes pensées accompagnent également la communauté ukrainienne québécoise. — François Legault (@francoislegault) February 25, 2022 Quebec National Assembly raises Ukrainian flag alongside fleur-de-lys

Earlier today, Legault said that his government is considering a boycott of Russian vodka and products sold at the SAQ.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.