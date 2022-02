Headliners the Foo Fighters, A$AP Rocky and Dua Lipa now have significant backup.

After announcing the 2022 headliners back in December, Montreal music festival Osheaga has revealed its complete lineup. The 15th anniversary edition of Osheaga, taking place at Parc Jean-Drapeau from July 29–31, will feature Machine Gun Kelly, Burna Boy, Charli XCX, the Yeah Yeahs Yeahs, Kygo, Big Sean, Glass Animals, Porter Robinson, Arkells, Polo & Pan and Cordae, among many others. Montreal and Quebec acts on the bill include Skiifall, Safia Nolin, Robert Robert, Men I Trust, Zach Zoya and Pierre Kwenders.

TIME TO SHINE! We are proud to present our 15th anniversary lineup for OSHEAGA presented by @Bell_FR in collaboration with @coorslightcanada! Weekend passes on sale NOW, Single-days available on Friday at NOON

Osheaga 2022 weekend passes are now available, for $335, $600 (Gold Pass) or $1,300 (Platinum Pass), and single-day passes go on sale at noon on Friday.

