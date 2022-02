The Esplanade Tranquille skating rink in the Quartier des Spectacles is open

The Esplanade Tranquille skating rink in the Quartier des Spectacles opened yesterday with a ceremony featuring Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante and Quebec’s Metropolis/Montreal Minister Chantal Rouleau. The opening coincides with the Montréal en Lumière festival, which is ongoing till March 5.

The 1,500 square-metre skating rink, which can accommodate up to 400 skaters, is illuminated partly by interactive projections on the ice. Skate rental is available on-site. The space also features an “urban chalet,” which will be accessible to Montrealers year-round, with restaurants and creative spaces.

The esplanade, located at the corner of Clark and Ste-Catherine, will feature a green public space and host art installations and shows in the summer.

The name of the new space translates to “The Quiet Esplanade,” in tribute to bookseller Henri Tranquille, who had a store on that corner during the Quiet Revolution.

Plante shared artist renderings when this beautiful additional to the Quartier des Spectacles was first announced in August, but they didn’t quite do the skating rink justice.

This article was originally published on Feb. 7 and updated on Feb. 22

For the schedule and more details, please visit the Esplanade Tranquille website.

