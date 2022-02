Bernier referred to today as one of the darkest days in Canadian history, stating that Justin Trudeau should instead be arrested for illegally declaring a state of emergency.

As Ottawa police start to arrest protesters and trucker convoy occupation organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier has released numerous statements this morning, including calling today “one of the darkest days in Canadian history and democracy” — presumably up there with the implementation of the residential school system for Indigenous children, the Montreal massacre, the Halifax Explosion and the execution of Louis Riel. In another tweet, Bernier refers to Canada as a “banana republic.”

Nous sommes officiellement une république de bananes https://t.co/ommDyDM9RF — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) February 18, 2022 Maxime Bernier on trucker convoy arrests: “Canada is officially a banana republic”

Maxime Bernier also stated that the police should instead be arresting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, “a tyrant who has been violating our Constitution for two years and has just illegally declared a state of emergency.”

The protesters have always been peaceful and lawful. You should be arresting Trudeau instead, the tyrant who has been violating our Constitution for two years and has just illegally declared a state of emergency. https://t.co/IC0BWzt67V — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) February 18, 2022

