A Mainstreet Research poll conducted one week prior to the Feb. 24 invasion found that 1 in 2 Canadians (48%) supported a theoretical troop deployment from Canada to Ukraine if Russia chose to invade. Liberal (58%) and NDP (54%) voters were more likely than Conservative (46%) and Bloc Québécois (47%) to support sending troops to help Ukraine.

PPC voters were the only respondents with clear minority support (25%) for sending troops if Russia invaded Ukraine.

Fielded before Russia's invasion:

"Do you support or oppose Canada sending troops to Ukraine if Russia chooses to invade?"



Aside from PPC supporters, very little differences across party lines in 🇨🇦. This is (mostly) not a partisan issue.



Aside from PPC supporters, very little differences across party lines in 🇨🇦. This is (mostly) not a partisan issue.

[Mainstreet, Feb.16-17, 2022, n=1,323]

