Despite excellent shows like Yellowjackets, Euphoria and Succession, Crave is having trouble keeping up with the major international players.

Crave’s SVOD market share down again as Disney Plus, Prime Video make gains in Canada

JustWatch has released their latest performance review of Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) services in Canada, measuring the market share of the most popular streaming services across the country, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Crave and Apple TV+.

According to Q4 results from 2021 (October 1 to December 31), Disney Plus has increased its market share by 1% since Q3, from 17% to 18%. Prime Video also increased its market share by 1%, up to 20%. The market share of Crave decreased by 2% overall between Q3 and Q4.

Prime Video currently sits in second place, while Netflix has remained in first place, with 26%.

Disney Plus grew 7% throughout 2021, making it the only consistently growing platform in the Canadian SVOD market.

