UPDATED 5:24 p.m. While Montreal Canadiens Coach Dominique Ducharme confirmed again today that Carey Price won’t be playing with the team before Christmas, another step in the goalie’s return to the Habs was taken this morning when Price put on his full gear in Brossard.

As shown in the videos below, and in this longer video by TVA Sports, Price followed up last week’s gear-less skate sessions with a session in his full equipment and practice kit to work with goalie coach Éric Raymond.

Price is recovering from the knee surgery he had in the summer, and remains in treatment following a one-month stint in the NHL players assistance program this fall.

Carey Price semble bien aller. J’ai mal aux genoux juste à regarder.

🔵⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/dsnrmu35hC — Marc-André Perreault (@MA_PerreaultTVA) December 8, 2021 “Carey Price seems to be doing well. My knees hurt just watching.”

Des images encourageantes de Carey Price pic.twitter.com/TCRJOtX0mg — Entre 2 matCHs (@Entre2Matchs) December 8, 2021 More footage of Carey Price today from RDS

The Habs’ streak of bad luck this season continued last night with a surprising last-minute loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, who scored twice in the last few minutes of the third round. It was the first rematch between the teams since the Lightning defeated the Montreal Canadiens in the Stanley Cup playoff finals.

