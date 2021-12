78% of Canadians support some form of boycott of the Beijing Olympics.

According to a survey conducted by the Angus Reid Institute, the majority of Canadians support some form of boycott by Canada of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The poll was framed in light of Canada’s relationship with China given the detention of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor (aka the two Michaels). Previous polls on the subject have also addressed China’s treatment of Uighur Muslims and the perception that the Chinese government hasn’t offered an honest account of what happened during the COVID-19 outbreak.

78% of respondents support some form of boycott by Canada of the Olympics in Beijing, scheduled to run from Feb. 4 to 20, 2022. 53% of Canadians would follow the U.S. lead and announce a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Games. 40% would support an athlete boycott, where Team Canada athletes don’t take part in the Olympics; this is down from 56% when the question was asked in March, before the two Michaels were released.

