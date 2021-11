Alt holiday classics including Batman Returns, Montreal-shot reboot Home Sweet Home Alone, the Ferrell-Rudd series The Shrink Next Door and more.

New on Netflix

Tiger King 2 (new on Netflix)

Hoping to recapture lightning in a bottle, on Nov. 17, Netflix will stream The Tiger King 2, revisiting the twists and turns of the Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin feud. Little has been released about the series but Baskin has sued Netflix for unauthorized use of her image in the sequel. For fans of international crime thrillers, Lies and Deceit drops Nov. 12. The show about a woman who accuses a surgeon of rape was a big success in Spain and will now be available for a worldwide audience. Fans of Hot Archie will also be happy to note that a new season of Riverdale also drops on Nov. 17.

And finally, for the Christmas-obsessed, Vanessa Hudgens returns in The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star on Nov. 18. Building on the previous Prince and the Pauper premise, this film introduces a third Hudgens lookalike for added holiday hijinks.

New on Amazon Prime Video

Always Jane (new on Amazon Prime Video)

If you’re not burned out on American politics, a new empowering puff piece about Mayor Pete drops on Netflix on Nov. 12. Also streaming this week on Amazon Prime starting Nov. 12, Always Jane is a documentary series exploring the day-to-day life of young trans woman Jane Noury and her coming of age in rural New Jersey.

New on Crave

Eyes Wide Shut (new on Crave / HBO)

A whole lot of holiday content drops on Crave + HBO starting Nov. 12, from Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights, Bad Santa, Love Actually to Eyes Wide Shut and Batman Returns (among others). You can still watch Comedy Central’s All-Star Non-Denominational Christmas Special for those with just the basic package, though, so it’s not a total wash. A new series starring Christina Ricci and Juliette Lewis called Yellowjackets (about young women surviving in the Ontario wilderness after a plane crash) drops its first episode on Nov. 14 at 10 p.m.

New on Apple TV+

The Shrink Next Door (new on Apple TV+)

On Nov. 12, The Shrink Next Door reunites Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell in this based on a true story series about the bizarre relationship between a psychiatrist and his longtime patient. The series probes interpersonal complexities rather than a straight comedy, examining the dynamic between doctor/patient and how that line can be exploited. The show co-stars Kathryn Hahn and Casey Wilson.

New on Disney Plus

Home Sweet Home Alone (new on Disney Plus)

Nov. 12 is a big day for Disney Plus with a lot of big new releases. Shang-Chi And The Legend of the Ten Rings and Jungle Cruise drop on the platform after two moderately successful theatrical runs. Home Sweet Home Alone, which was shot in Montreal, debuts also. Everyone’s Frozen favourite also returns with Olaf Presents, a collection of short retellings of Classic Disney stories by the magic snowman. For Star Wars and Marvel fans, there are a lot of special drops and sneak peeks exclusively available to watch, too.

New on CBC Gem

The Oxy Kingpins (new on CBC Gem)

For documentary fans, The Oxy Kingpins, which explores the horrific network at the heart of the opioid crisis, starts streaming today. If you’re not in the mood for a probing investigation into a modern-day health crisis, Call the Midwife Season 2 Christmas Special also drops, promising some cheerier fare.

