9% of voters in Montreal are reportedly still undecided.

According to a new Leger poll, Mayor Valérie Plante is in the lead ahead of this weekend’s Montreal municipal election with 40% support, an increase of four points since last week’s poll. Support for Denis Coderre dropped one point to 35%, while support for Balarama Holness increased by one point to 13%.

9% of voters in Montreal are still reportedly undecided.

Sondage Léger/ JDM



Une course serrée entre Valérie Plante et Denis Coderre avec encore 9% d’indécis.



Valėrie Plante 40%

Denis Coderre 35%

Balarama Holness 13%

Autres 4%

Indécis 9% https://t.co/DrP9LThR89 — Jean-Marc Leger (@JeanMarcLeger1) November 6, 2021 Valérie Plante 40% (+4), Denis Coderre 35% (-1), Balarama Holness 13% (+1): LEGER

A new Mainstreet poll yesterday had Valérie Plante leading Denis Coderre by six points, with 49% of the vote.

The municipal election in Montreal will take place on Nov. 6 and 7.

For more on the election, please visit the Elections Montreal website.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.