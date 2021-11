A new poll finds the formerly tied mayoral candidates 6% apart.

According to a new Mainstreet poll, Projet Montréal’s Valérie Plante is now 6% ahead of Ensemble Montréal’s Denis Coderre, with 49% support in the lead-up to the Montreal municipal election. Support for Balarama Holness currently sits at 6%.

Valérie Plante has a clear lead among voters under 50, leading by 16 points in the 18–34 demographic and 23 points among 35–49-year-olds. Coderre and Plante are statistically tied among 50–64-year-olds. The only age group where Coderre is ahead of Plante is 65+, by a margin of 13 points.

A Leger poll last week had Valérie Plante and Denis Coderre tied at 36%, with Balarama Holness at 12%.

The municipal election in Montreal will take place on Nov. 7.

For more on the election, please visit the Élections Montréal website.

