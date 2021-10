Today’s poll shows Valérie Plante leading in the centre of Montreal, and Denis Coderre ahead in the East and West.

According to a new Leger poll, Mayor Valérie Plante and Denis Coderre are tied with 36% support in the Montreal mayoral race. Support for Balarama Holness is currently at 12%, 4 points higher than it was in Leger’s previous Montreal election poll on Sept. 22. Support for Coderre has decreased by 1 point since the same poll.

Today’s poll shows Valérie Plante leading in the centre of Montreal, and Denis Coderre ahead in the East and West.

A previous Leger poll in May 2021 had Denis Coderre leading in the popular vote by 12 points over Valérie Plante.

Sondage Léger/JDM

Valérie Plante mène au centre de Montréal alors que Denis Coderre est en avance dans l’Est et dans l’Ouest. pic.twitter.com/kUfH0XOqlK — Jean-Marc Leger (@JeanMarcLeger1) October 28, 2021 Valérie Plante 36%, Denis Coderre 36% (-1), Balarama Holness 12% (+4): LEGER

The municipal election in Montreal will take place on Nov. 7.

For more on the election, please visit the Elections Montreal website.

