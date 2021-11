Le Grand Marché de Noël opens, an Augmented Reality spectacle, live music, DJ nights and more.

Christmas is in the air in the heart of Montreal. Le Grand Marché de Noël occupies Place des Festivals in the Quartier des spectacles with Christmas village staples, including vendors of gifts, food and drink, until Jan. 2. 150 Ste-Catherine W., all-day, free

Psychedlic rockers St\Elmo and the Maximum Chill are hosting what they’re dubbing “the craziest Wednesday night of your life!” at Quai des Brumes. 4481 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $15

Augmented Reality meets performance art at Société des arts technologiques for the Mezzo Forte concert. 1201 St-Laurent, 6:30 p.m., $4.35

Joyce N’sana, who was one of Radio-Canada’s 2021 Discoveries of the Year, brings her Afro-pop stylings to Villeray’s Maison de la culture Claude-Léveillée. 911 Jean-Talon, 7:30 p.m., free

DJs Vanz and Kalash go back to back, in a co-headlining set at this week’s Bass Drive Wednesdays at Le Belmont. 4483 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $5–$10

