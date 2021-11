The McCord Museum’s Parachute exhibition launches, the M for Montreal music festival begins and more.

A fashion show by Dick Walsh at Montreal’s Limelight nightclub circa 1979. Photo by Jean-Claude Lussier, lent by Dick Walsh

The McCord Museum debuts their exhibition of the iconic Montreal fashion line Parachute, with a live opening via Zoom. Register here. Online, 12 p.m., free

The M for Montreal music festival begins today! Catch Robert Robert, Sophia Bel, Laurence-Anne and Hologramme kicking off the festivities, live at Société des arts technologiques. 1201 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $10

GEAK Events present Elle & Sport, a conversation at Ausgang Plaza in which six women in the Canadian sports industry will share their stories and experiences. Read our interview with participant Annie Larouche, the vice president of operations for the Montreal Alliance, here. 6524 St-Hubert, 6:45 p.m., $38

Symbiose Wines celebrates the release of their new cider, la Cidrerie du Parc, with a soirée at Darling Bar. 4358 St-Laurent, 6 p.m., free

Jane Campion’s critically acclaimed new film The Power of the Dog is premiering on Netflix in December. To help build anticipation, Cinéma Moderne (which will host advance screenings of the next film later this month) will be screening the director’s 2003 film In the Cut, which stars Meg Ryan and Mark Ruffalo. 5150 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $15

