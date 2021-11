Distillerie Rosemont takes over Taverne Cobra for a mixology night with Étienne Bay and a special guest. Attendees are advise to keep their schedules cleared the following day. 6584 St-Laurent, 6 p.m., free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Etienne Bay (@etiennebay) Distillerie Rosemont brand ambassador and mixologist Étienne Bay will be behind the bar at Taverne Cobra.

Nicholas Giguère launches, Freak Out in a Moonage Daydream, a collection of poetry inspired by David Bowie, at Outremont’s Librairie du Square. 1061 Bernard, 6 p.m., free

Cinéma Moderne brings spooky season to a belated conclusion with a screening of George A. Romero’s classic film Season of the Witch. 5150 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $15

The Museum of Fine Arts will host a conversation between their Quebec and Canadian contemporary art curator Eunice Bélidor and artist Geneviève Cadieux. 1380 Sherbrooke W., 4:30 p.m., free

New York post-punk band Bootblacks — whose drummer Jim Sclavunos is currently a member of Nick Cave’s band and once played with Sonic Youth — play la Sala Rossa with local opener Automelodi. 4848 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $13

