Magi Merlin plays M for Montreal, a fashion networking event at Apt. 200, DJs/dancing resumes at le Mal Nécessaire and more.

Recent Bonsound signee Magi Merlin performs at l’Escogriffe Bar Spectacle, as part of the M for Montreal music festival. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $15

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Magi (@magimerlin) Magi Merlin and Bibi Club will be playing at l’Esco as part of M for Montreal.

The Concordia Fashion Business Association hosts Cocktails & Connections, a fashion industry networking event at Apt. 200. Saintwoods co-founder Zach Macklovitch serves as guest speaker. 3643 St-Laurent, 6 p.m., $18.62–$27.96

Cinéma Moderne hosts the Montreal premiere of new Jane Campion film (and forthcoming Netflix original) The Power of the Dog, which will be introduced by its co-producer Roger Frappier. 5150 St-Laurent, 8:45 p.m., $15

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cinéma Moderne (@cinemamoderne) Producer Roger Frappier presents The Power of the Dog by Jane Campion at Cinéma Moderne.

Veeby headlines the 269th edition edition of hip hop/soul party le Cypher, which moves upstairs to Café Campus from Petit Campus for its first week back with legal dancing/standing. She’ll be backed by DJ Magnanimous and company. 57 Prince-Arthur E., 8 p.m., $7

Catch DJ Bukya spinning disco, tech and house music all night long at Chinatown cocktail bar le Mal Nécessaire. 1106B St-Laurent, 9 p.m., free

